I can only keep fighting for the answers I need, says missing airman’s mother

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has said she has “not given up” on the search for her son. Nicola Urquhart said she would keep fighting for answers despite Mr McKeague’s father, Martin McKeague, saying he was “certain” his son is in the waste disposal system and his remains are “essentially irretrievable”. Mr McKeague has said his son is “no longer missing”.

Nicola Urquhart, mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague, said she has ‘not given up’ on the search for her son Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Ms Urquhart wrote in a Facebook post: “If any person feels they have the answers they need to move on, I completely respect that. “I can only keep fighting for the answers I need – to do what helps me, my sons and our family through this. “This is not a criticism of how any other person deals with their guilt or grief.”

Corrie McKeague went missing on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk Credit: Suffolk Police/PA