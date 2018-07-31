Jeremy Hunt says it with flowers after blunder over wife’s nationality

Jeremy Hunt visited a French florist as he tried to atone for his blunder in mistakenly describing his Chinese wife as Japanese. The Foreign Secretary made the error in Beijing while talking to Chinese diplomats about his “long-suffering” wife Lucia.

On the latest stage of his travels he posted a picture on Twitter from inside a florist’s shop in Paris saying he was choosing a present for “Mrs H”. During the China leg of the trip on Monday he may have hoped that his personal connection to China through his wife could help forge strong links with the Beijing government, but that was undermined when he got her nationality wrong.

Jeremy Hunt and his wife Lucia at Blenheim Palace during Donald Trump’s visit earlier this month Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Hunt said: “My wife is Japanese… my wife is Chinese. “Sorry, that’s a terrible mistake to make.”

