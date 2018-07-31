Jet2.com’s repeated use of Jess Glynne song leads to complaints

An airline’s repeated use of a 2015 pop song has led to a number of complaints.

Passengers are expressing frustration at Jet2.com’s use of Jess Glynne’s hit Hold My Hand on flights.

Music instructor Eilidh Brian from Aberdeen wrote on Twitter: “That Jess Glynne song still haunts my nightmares after flying to Palma with Jet2. Worst thing was you couldn’t put on headphones til the seatbelt sign was off and they kept playing it.”

Alison Connell added: “The worst thing about flying with jet 2 is having to hear jess glynne about 6 times.”

The official video of the upbeat song on YouTube has also attracted comments criticising its use by the airline.