Love Island class of 2018: How much money beckons?

Love Island stars could make big money but the “feeding frenzy” will soon be over, an industry expert has warned. Around 3.6 million viewers tuned in to watch Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham being crowned the winners of the much-talked-about ITV2 show. “Make no mistake, Dani and Jack will be able to monetise their fame. And many of the others will, ” publicist and strategist Mark Borkowski told the Press Association.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“But many of these reports saying it is better than an Oxbridge education (in terms of earnings) are overstated. There is a huge peak and a massive dip.” The reach of a contestant’s profile on social media, particularly on Instagram, will be key to their success. Whether it is endorsing a “holiday destination, a fitness product, a line of lingerie, you can market that extremely well if you’ve got a structure around you,” Mr Borkowski said. “Brands will want you… But the real money will aggregate if they do more. This is the beginning of their journey, not the end… Can they maintain that fame?

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“It’s about more than having a deal with a photo agency and snapping shots in Thailand. You’ve got to get brands behind you. It takes time.” He said payments for plugs on social media could range from £20,000 to £100,000. But he added: “You have to get multiple, multiple, multiple millions of followers who are engaged with you… Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, they have machines behind them.” Some of the contestants will soon “be forgotten about” and so to stay in the public eye they will need “a TV format because we’ve got a very short span of attention,” he said.

Could Dani and Jack become the next Osbournes? Credit: Ian West/PA