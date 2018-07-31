Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2

The extended episode of the programme, which aired from 9pm until 10.40pm, peaked with an audience of 4.1 million.

An average of 3.6 million viewers tuned in to watch Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham crowned the winners, according to overnight ratings.

The Love Island final has broken a record for ITV2, becoming the channel’s most-watched programme ever.

ITV said it marked the biggest audience ever for an ITV2 programme, and that it was the most-watched show in its timeslot across all channels.

This series of Love Island has averaged 2.7 million viewers in the overnight ratings, an increase of one million from last year.

According to consolidated ratings combined with TV and non-TV viewing, including those viewing via the ITV Hub, the series average is so far at five million per episode.

Dani, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, and Fincham, a stationery salesmen, were speechless as they were revealed the winners of the fourth series by host Caroline Flack.

The couple were favourites with fans and bookies since early in the series, but had lived in a villa in Majorca for eight weeks without access to the outside world.

“I’m speechless,” said Dani, while Jack added: “I don’t know what to say.”

The smitten pair, who became girlfriend and boyfriend early in the dating show, won a cheque for £50,000.

They fended off competition from runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, while Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley came third and Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson were in fourth place.