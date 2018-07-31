Love Island winners face flight delays on return to UK

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been delayed on their return home to the UK. The couple and their fellow finalists on the ITV2 reality show were caught up in delays to Ryanair flights serving London Stansted Airport on Tuesday. More than 150 flights have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather, including the flight from Palma Majorca carrying the eight finalists, which was delayed by an hour and 20 minutes.

Jack Fincham at the airport in Majorca Credit: Jack Fincham/Instagram

Jack updated fans on their progress home by sharing a video on his Instagram story of himself and Dani boarding the plane in the sunshine, while Kazimir Crossley, who came third with boyfriend Josh Denzel, shared a video of the group on a transfer bus at the Spanish airport. Kazimir also shared a video of crowds and queues of fans waiting to take photos with contestants Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson, who came fourth on the show. A spokeswoman for the Essex airport has said the disruption to flights was caused by storms and air traffic control (ATC) restrictions. The airport said in a statement: “Following the thunderstorms across the South East earlier today, subsequent airspace restrictions have limited the number of aircraft that can operate in and out of London Stansted Airport. “This has meant knock-on delays to flights across the day and Ryanair has taken the decision to cancel a number of its flights. “We continue to advise passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.