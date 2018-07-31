Love Island’s previous winners – what happened next?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been crowned the winners of the fourth series of ITV2 dating show Love Island after being coupled up from the very first episode.

The programme has broken ratings records for the digital channel this year, with plenty of surprises and twists keeping viewers hooked.

However, this year’s winning couple was predicted by many fans and bookmakers, with the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer and her pen salesman partner emerging as favourites to win early on.

Jack has already asked Dani to move in with him and said he would like to start a family with her in the future.

But after emerging triumphant from the villa, what is the true reality for the winners of the dating show?

Here is a look at how the three previous couples to win Love Island have fared.

Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Max and Jess were the first couple to win the show when it was revived in 2015, nine years after its predecessor, Celebrity Love Island, was axed.

Both forged careers on social media after the final, with Jess’s Instagram profile, followed by 320,000 people, describing her as a fashion and beauty influencer.