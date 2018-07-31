Lucy McHugh murder probe: Man bailed and banned from Southampton

A 24-year-old man arrested over the murder of teenager Lucy McHugh in Southampton has been bailed and told that he must not enter the city, Hampshire Police said. Detectives appealed for help from the public as they investigate the circumstances of the 13-year-old’s death and piece together what happened after she left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Her body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday. Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “This investigation very much continues and we really need the help of the community to understand Lucy’s activity in the 24 hours before her body was found. “We know that this is causing a great deal of concern locally, please be assured we are doing all we possibly can to bring whoever is responsible for Lucy’s death to justice.”

Friends of Lucy McHugh gather in Mansel Park, Southampton to release balloons in her memory Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

He added: “Speculation, particularly on social media, is not helpful and leads to further issues we need to manage. This detracts us from the murder investigation. “We will update the community with as much information as we can without compromising the investigation, we really appreciate your support in this.”

