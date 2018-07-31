Lucy murder suspect in court for refusing to give Facebook password to police

The suspect in the murder of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has appeared in court charged with failing to provide detectives investigating her death with his Facebook password. Stephen-Alan Nicholson was remanded in custody at Southampton Magistrates’ Court where he appeared charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa) which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment. The court was told the allegation involved the 24-year-old refusing to provide his Facebook password to detectives investigating any private messages sent between himself and the 13-year-old. Lucy was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

Lucy McHugh death Credit: Ben Mitchell

Earlier on Tuesday, Nicholson had been formally released on bail by Hampshire police who had been questioning him in custody on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child. But the carer was brought to court by police to face the Ripa charge. Nicholson, who was shaven and wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, only spoke during the hearing to confirm his name, date of birth, to state he was British and that he was of no fixed abode. Remanding him in custody until the next hearing on August 31 at Southampton Crown Court, chairwoman of the panel Michelle Fox-Rousell, told him: “You will be remanded in custody to appear by videolink at the crown court.”

Lucy McHugh death Credit: Andrew Matthews