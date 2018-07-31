Patients at West Midlands hospital surprised by visit of Shetland ponies

Patients at a hospital in the West Midlands have had a surprise visit from Shetland ponies as part of therapy. The miniature horses, from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation, based in Leicestershire, were petted and fed by stroke patients, as well as youngsters being treated by the paediatric team at Sandwell Hospital. Lilly and Fern were brought along as part of a pet therapy programme at the hospital, in West Bromwich, which is run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Patients had surprise visit from the animals as part of therapy Credit: Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospital Trust/PA

The horses were led through the main entrance of the hospital and into an outdoor play area attached to one of the paediatric wards. Arron Chohan, 11, from Tividale, had been at the hospital for a physiotherapy appointment and was left overwhelmed by his close encounter with Lilly and Fern.

Freddie Smith, aged two, with one of the ponies at Sandwell Hospital Credit: Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospital Trust/PA

He said: “They are really beautiful and their fur is soft. “We heard there were ponies here, but I thought someone joking. “It’s really cool and I’ve enjoyed meeting them today. It’s a great idea.” Claire Mcquoid, 38, was with her son Freddie, aged two, who is being treated at the hospital. She said: “We’ve learned with Freddie that he’s very delayed with his speech due to being born prematurely and suffering meningitis at a young age. “However, he shows animals a lot of emotion and affection. Seeing the horses today has put a big smile on his face and he is really excited. “He loves to interact with animals all the time and it helps with his progression.” The visit was funded by Your Trust Charity, which is run by the hospital Trust.

Patient James King feeds one of the ponies with the help of volunteer Anita Withers from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation, during a visit to Sandwell Hospital Credit: Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospital Trust/PA