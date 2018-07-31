Pleasant sunny spells for southern and eastern areas today, as northwest sees more rain.

Early rain across southeast England will clear mid-morning. Much of England and Wales will be mostly dry with warm sunny spells. Meanwhile, cloud and rain will arrive across Northern Ireland and Scotland later, and turning windy. Rain clearing Northern Isles.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain affecting northwestern parts of Scotland overnight, where it will be breezy too. Elsewhere, a few showers in the west, otherwise mostly dry with clear spells.

Cloud and rain gradually moving across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Some rain reaching northern England and north Wales later. Elsewhere, mostly dry with sunny spells. Showers across western Scotland.