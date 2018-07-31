Researchers create 3D-printed tablets to find optimal pill size for children

Academics are aiming to tailor medicines specifically for children by using a 3D printer to create pills.

A new trial is examining the “swallowability” of placebo tablets among youngsters.

Placebo pills have been created by a 3D printer in different shapes and sizes which will be tested among youngsters aged four to 12.

Researchers from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the University of Central Lancashire said current system of administering medicines to children and young people poses a challenge – healthcare professionals and parents often have to choose between splitting tablets, designed mainly for adults, or using liquids to obtain the required dose.

But splitting tablets could result in inconsistent dosage, they said.