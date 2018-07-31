Rival Koreas’ generals discuss easing military confrontation

Generals from the rival Koreas have met at their shared border for talks meant to ease a decades-long military standoff, Seoul officials said.

The meeting comes days after North Korea returned the reported remains of US war dead, the most recent sign of blossoming diplomacy after last year’s threats of war.

The general-level officers were discussing ways to implement April’s inter-Korean summit agreements on non-nuclear military issues, but no huge announcement is expected from the talks at the border village of Panmunjom.

Some experts say South Korea cannot agree on any drastic measures to reduce animosity unless the North takes serious nuclear disarmament steps.

During the April 27 summit, the leaders of the Koreas agreed to disarm a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom, work to prevent accidental clashes along their disputed sea boundary and halt all hostile acts.

Since then, the Koreas dismantled their frontline propaganda loudspeakers, restored a military hotline and held their first general-level talks since 2007.

Tuesday is the second meeting of its kind since the summit.