Scientists spot collapse of world’s biggest king penguin colony

The world’s biggest colony of king penguins has shrunk by almost 90% since the 1980s, scientists have discovered. Experts are still trying to understand what decimated the penguin population on Ile aux Cochons (Pig Island) in the South Indian Ocean, once home to more than two million of the charismatic birds. Leading theories include the impact of an El Nino climatic event, an outbreak of avian cholera, introduced predators such as cats, and simple overcrowding. But none of these explanations seems able to account for the size of the crash.

Helicopter view of the king penguin colony on Ile aux Cochons on December 30 2016 Credit: Peter Ryan/PA

The remote island, which has no human inhabitants, is part of the Crozet archipelago between Antarctica and the southern tip of Africa. It was last visited by a team of scientists in 1982, when a large section of the island was carpeted by vast numbers of king penguins, which stand about three foot tall. https://twitter.com/search?q=king%20penguin%20colony&src=typd At that time, the colony included 500,000 breeding pairs and more than two million penguins. It was known as the largest king penguin colony in the world and the second largest of all penguin colonies. Between 1982 and 2017 the colony collapsed in size by 88% to just 60,000 pairs and around 200,000 birds. The shocking extent of the population decline, described as “massive” and “unexpected” by the French researchers, was revealed in satellite images and aerial photographs taken from a helicopter.

