Senator pledges to encourage national wellbeing if elected president

Irish Senator Joan Freeman, who is vying for her place to become Ireland’s next president, said she will “courageously speak out” on fundamental issues and will fight for those who have been neglected. In her first public presentation for the presidency, Ms Freeman pledged to set up a National Assembly of wellbeing if she is elected. She is one of three hopefuls seeking a nomination from local councils, alongside businessman Gavin Duffy and Patrick Feeney. In her 33-minute pitch to Waterford County Council, Ms Freeman, a high-profile mental health campaigner and Independent senator, spoke about her role as founder of suicide charity Pieta House. “I have a vision for presidency that I believe nobody else can deliver over the next seven years,” she said.

Ms Freeman during the presentation Credit: Niall Carson/PA

“That vision is to build a nation that fosters the wellbeing of people.” Ms Freeman acknowledged that while the role of presidency is above policy making, it was “not above principle”. She said that if elected she will convene a National Assembly on the wellbeing of Ireland and that her campaign will be based on securing a Republic of wellbeing, initiative and justice. She also stated that a president should be able to speak about public controversies including the CervicalCheck scandal and homelessness. “We are a nation of initiatives and we are a nation of doers and have moved mountains in the past,” she said. “This initiative will focus its energies on some of the most difficult and serious social issues of our time.” Mrs Freeman said she wants to make Ireland a better place for the vulnerable and would be a president who will “courageously speak out”.

Ms Freeman outlined her plans for the office Credit: Niall Carson/PA

She also pledged to establish a civic society initiative focused on volunteering, saying: “This initiative will provide recognition and respect to the fundamental goodness of volunteering. “I have witnesses it through Pieta and Darkness into Light over the past decade. “I believe in the capacity that exists amongst the Irish people to champion what is close to their hearts. “I am the person that is best placed to build and expand on this over the coming years.” Ms Freeman was also questioned about her position on the recent abortion referendum and said she would be happy to carry the decision of the people of Ireland and sign the Yes result into law. She told councillors that while her niece, Maria Steen was a high-profile advocate for the No side, her daughter was involved in the Yes campaign. She spoke about people “failed” by the State and the Catholic Church as well as women impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal. “My vision is to champion justice for people who have been neglected,” she said. She went on to say that as President of Ireland she would speak out when something is “fundamentally wrong” with Irish society. In a reference to social media giant Facebook and recent controversies over its content, she said that while a president cannot tell the Government what to do, the person in the role can speak out. “Irish people are disgusted by these scandals,” she added. She was also asked a question in Irish, but said she was not able to answer as she was not fluent. She added that she was passionate about the language and has taken lessons. Another presidential hopeful Patrick Feeney, a former Aer Lingus worker from Galway, said he wants to break the “status quo”.

Candidate Patrick Feeney pitches for nominations Credit: Niall Carson/PA