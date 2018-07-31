Stansted flights disrupted following storms

More than 150 Ryanair flights serving London Stansted Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to bad weather. Passengers reported long queues, a lack of information and sitting on planes that had not moved for several hours. A spokeswoman for the Essex airport said the disruption was caused by storms and air traffic control (ATC) restrictions.

London Stansted also suffered disruption on Friday night due to severe weather. Seventy departing flights across all airlines were delayed between 6am and 9am on Tuesday, equivalent to 84% of the schedule, according to flightstats.com data. As of 11.30am some 64 arriving and departing Ryanair flights for the whole day were cancelled, representing around 17% of the Dublin-based carrier’s services at the airport. A further 89 were delayed.

