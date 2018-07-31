Taylor Wimpey sets aside £30m to replace cladding in wake of Grenfell disaster

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has set aside £30 million to replace flammable cladding on its developments, saying it was “morally right” to help customers in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Taylor Wimpey said it was supporting customers “both financially and practically” with the removal of the cladding and the plans for its replacement, despite the buildings being compliant with regulations when they were built.

“We have taken this decision for buildings constructed recently because we believe that it is morally right, not because it is legally required,” the housebuilder said.

“Our primary goal in doing this is seeking to ensure that any work is undertaken properly and promptly, but also to ensure that customers are not impacted by bills that are significantly greater than normal maintenance.”