Trump says he would meet Iran’s leader without preconditions

US President Donald Trump has said that he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions. Speaking during a joint news conference with Italy’s premier Giuseppe Conte, Mr Trump said he would meet with the Iranians “anytime they want to”.

He said: “I’ll meet with anybody. There’s nothing wrong with meeting.” The overture comes as Mr Trump and the Iranians have been escalating their rhetoric after Mr Trump’s May withdrawal from the landmark nuclear accord. The United States has also vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups. It is unclear whether Mr Rouhani has any interest in meeting with Mr Trump. Mr Rouhani’s chief of staff claimed earlier this month in Iran’s state-owned newspaper that Mr Rouhani had rejected eight requests from Mr Trump for one-on-one talks last year. Rouhani recently warned the US that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars”, prompting an all-caps retort from Mr Trump. He wrote on Twitter: “To Iranian President Rouhani. NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH.” He ended the message with a warning: “BE CAUTIOUS!” Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back with his own message that began, “COLOUR US UNIMPRESSED.”

