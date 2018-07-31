Twelve-year-olds among first patients at NHS gaming addiction centre

Children as young as 12 will be among patients at the first NHS-funded gaming addiction centre when it starts work in September.

A group of youngsters picked for the trial are so addicted to games it has kept them off school and harmed their relationships with family and friends.

Researchers aim to create a model for diagnosing and treating gaming disorders among children and young people that can be rolled out across the UK.

Experts at the Central and North West London NHS trust are hoping to recruit 15 patients and around half, aged 12 to 20, have been identified so far.

Clinic founder Henrietta Bowden-Jones, an eminent addiction psychiatrist, told the Daily Telegraph the patients will be assessed to increase understanding of the disorders.

“We’ll record in depth everything we can in order to develop the largest database in the country to better understand the illness,” she said.