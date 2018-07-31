- ITV Report
Two arrested in organised crime investigations in Limerick
Two men in their 20s have been arrested in Limerick after a loaded gun was recovered from a car on Monday night.
As part of targeted investigations into Organised Criminal gangs in Limerick, Gardai intercepted a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of the city shortly before midnight.
The driver tried to escape authorities and in doing so, rammed a number of Garda vehicles in a failed getaway attempt.
No one was injured during the incident.
A semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was found in the car during a search.
The men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained.
Investigations are ongoing.