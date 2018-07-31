Two arrested in organised crime investigations in Limerick

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in Limerick after a loaded gun was recovered from a car on Monday night.

As part of targeted investigations into Organised Criminal gangs in Limerick, Gardai intercepted a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of the city shortly before midnight.

The driver tried to escape authorities and in doing so, rammed a number of Garda vehicles in a failed getaway attempt.

No one was injured during the incident.

A semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was found in the car during a search.

The men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.