Two arrested in organised crime investigations in Limerick

The pistol seized by Gardai in Limerick on Monday July 30 (An Garda Siochana)

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in Limerick after a loaded gun was recovered from a car on Monday night.

As part of targeted investigations into Organised Criminal gangs in Limerick, Gardai intercepted a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of the city shortly before midnight.

The driver tried to escape authorities and in doing so, rammed a number of Garda vehicles in a failed getaway attempt.

No one was injured during the incident.

A semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was found in the car during a search.

The men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.