- ITV Report
Do you need 1,200 toilet rolls? U.S Embassy hosts unusual auction to rid themselves of 'surplus property'
Have you ever wanted U.S. Embassy toilet paper? Or perhaps you were looking for a pre-loved printer plotter?
The U.S Embassy in London has launched an online auction to clear out their 'surplus property' and unwanted office goods.
In a plethora of desirable items, you can purchase broken Dyson vacuum cleaners, thousands of loo rolls and even an embassy vehicle - a Volvo S80, currently at the bargain price of £6,394.
Also on offer are multiple desk lamps, cameras and stackable chairs, as well as many other office supplies that U.S. Embassy diplomats no longer have a use for.
The clear out is likely because of the U.S. Embassy's recent departure from their Grosvenor Square location to a new building in Battersea.
Each lot has a description of the item and photos to reflect the condition of the goods.
Here are some of the best items the auction has to offer:
All auctions will end at 4pm on Wednesday August 8, so get bids in early if you are hoping to bag a bargain.