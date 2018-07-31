Advertisement

Do you need 1,200 toilet rolls? U.S Embassy hosts unusual auction to rid themselves of 'surplus property'

The U.S Embassy are having a big clear out. Photo: London Online Auction/US Embassy

Have you ever wanted U.S. Embassy toilet paper? Or perhaps you were looking for a pre-loved printer plotter?

The U.S Embassy in London has launched an online auction to clear out their 'surplus property' and unwanted office goods.

In a plethora of desirable items, you can purchase broken Dyson vacuum cleaners, thousands of loo rolls and even an embassy vehicle - a Volvo S80, currently at the bargain price of £6,394.

Also on offer are multiple desk lamps, cameras and stackable chairs, as well as many other office supplies that U.S. Embassy diplomats no longer have a use for.

The clear out is likely because of the U.S. Embassy's recent departure from their Grosvenor Square location to a new building in Battersea.

Each lot has a description of the item and photos to reflect the condition of the goods.

Here are some of the best items the auction has to offer:

All auctions will end at 4pm on Wednesday August 8, so get bids in early if you are hoping to bag a bargain.