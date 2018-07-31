US Vatican cardinal: Not once did I even suspect McCarrick

The highest-ranking American at the Vatican insisted he never knew or even suspected his former boss, disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, allegedly sexually abused boys and adult seminarians. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, head of the Vatican’s family and laity office, told the Associated Press he is livid he was kept in the dark because he would have done something about it. He spoke as the US church hierarchy came under fire from ordinary American Catholics, outraged that McCarrick’s misconduct with men was apparently an open secret in some US church circles. Pope Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation as cardinal on Saturday and ordered him to live a lifetime of penance and prayer pending the outcome of a canonical trial. In an open letter on Tuesday, a contributor to the conservative Catholic magazine First Things urged Catholics to withhold diocesan donations to the US church until an independent investigation determines which US bishops knew about McCarrick’s misdeeds — a “nuclear option” aimed at making the laity’s sense of betrayal heard and felt. Some outrage has been directed at Cardinal Farrell, 71, who was consecrated as a bishop by McCarrick in 2001 and served as his vicar general in the archdiocese of Washington until McCarrick’s 2006 retirement. Some Catholic commentators have speculated the Cardinal must have at least heard rumours that Catholic laity, students and professors at Catholic University in Washington and even some journalists had heard. Cardinal Farrell lived with McCarrick, 88, and other priests and bishops in a converted school building off Dupont Circle that serves as a residence for Washington clergy. But he said he never heard any rumours about his boss’ penchant for young men, or suspected anything, and was not McCarrick’s roommate as some bloggers have claimed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“That might be hard for somebody to believe, but if that’s the only thing on your mind, well then you’ll focus on that,” he said. “I was focused on running the archdiocese. What Cardinal McCarrick was doing here, there and everywhere and all over the world, didn’t enter into my daily routine of running the archdiocese of Washington. “At no time did anyone ever approach me and tell me. And I was approached by over 70 victims of abuse from all over the United States after 2002,” Cardinal Farrell said of the time the US sex abuse scandal first erupted. “Never once did I even suspect,” he said. “Now, people can say ‘Well you must be a right fool that you didn’t notice.’ I must be a right fool, but I don’t think I am. And that’s why I feel angry.” McCarrick was initially removed from public ministry on June 20 after US church officials determined that an accusation he fondled a teenage altar server in New York in the 1970s was “credible and substantiated”. Since then, another man identified only as James has come forward saying McCarrick first exposed himself to him when he was 11 and then engaged in a sexually abusive relationship with him for the next 20 years. McCarrick has denied the initial accusation but has not responded to the second one.

Pope Francis accepted Theodore McCarrick’s resignation as cardinal on Saturday Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP