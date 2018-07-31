Van bomb kills at least 11 in suspected militant attack

Eleven people have been killed after a bomb-laden van driven by a suspected Abu Sayyaf militant blew up in the southern Philippines. A soldier, five local militiamen and the driver were among the dead after a brazen attack that reignited terrorism fears in the region. Military spokesman Lt Col Gerry Besana said six army scout rangers and another militiaman were wounded in the explosion after dawn outside an army outpost in Lamitan city.

Road checkpoints have been set up Credit: AP Photo/Christine Garcia

Soldiers who had been alerted to the possibility of attacks stopped the van at a checkpoint in Colonia village, where the bomb went off, military officials said. Lt Col Besana said of the driver: “If he triggered the bomb, he was probably waiting for a more opportune time to inflict harm on a bigger number of people. “That’s their death wish – the more, the merrier.” The Philippine government condemned the terrorist attack, calling it a “war crime”.

Government forces inspect the site of the blast Credit: AP

Investigators have yet to determine if the bomb or bombs were being carried in the van or the vehicle had been turned into a car bomb, Lt Col Besana said, adding it was also unclear if the explosive was remotely detonated or was set off by the driver. Militiaman Gregorio Inso, who survived but lost his wife in the blast, said the van was flagged down for inspection by his colleagues outside the militia outpost. When the driver apparently wanted to restart the engine, the militiamen looked inside and saw suspicious strands of wire inside the van and called a group of scout rangers. “When the rangers were approaching, the vehicle suddenly exploded,” Mr Inso said. “When I looked again, everyone was dead.”

The blast has raised fears of terrorist activity in the southern Philippines Credit: AP