Varadkar: Talks to restore powersharing in NI could begin in the autumn

Talks aimed at restoring Northern Ireland powersharing should be held in the autumn, Ireland’s premier has said.

The ministerial executive at Stormont collapsed 18 months ago and repeated rounds of negotiations have failed to restore it.

Irish leader Leo Varadkar linked the prospect of talks between the main parties in Belfast and the British and Irish governments to receiving clear answers on Brexit.

He said: “We would intend, in the autumn some time, trying again to get the parties in Northern Ireland together.”