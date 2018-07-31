Windy with rain in the north and west, dry elsewhere overnight.

The northwestern half of the UK will be wet and windy tonight, especially in Scotland. Elsewhere there will be a few showers, but in the southern and eastern half of the UK it will be drier with clear spells.

A bright start start tomorrow, turning cloudier through the day, with rain arriving in the northwestern half of the UK late afternoon. Elsewhere, mostly dry with sunny spells. Looking further ahead, some wet and breezy weather at times in north and west. Mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Becoming hot again in the south, with a very small risk of thunderstorms.