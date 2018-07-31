Sailing ‘legend’ Tony Bullimore dies at the age of 79

The sailor and entrepreneur Tony Bullimore has died at the age of 79, according to reports.

Mr Bullimore became world-famous after he survived for four days in the upturned hull of his boat when it capsized in the freezing waters of the Southern Ocean in 1997.

He had been taking part in the 1996 Vendee Globe single-handed around-the-world race in his boat, the Exide Challenger, and was 2,200km off the coast of Australia.