Zimbabwe awaits results of historic post-Mugabe election

The two main contenders are President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, and Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who leads a coalition of opposition groups.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says it will release the final tally within five days.

Officials are counting votes a day after millions of Zimbabweans peacefully cast their votes in a process closely watched by international monitors, who have yet to announce whether the election was free and fair.

Zimbabweans are awaiting results from its first election since former leader Robert Mugabe was ousted.

More than 5.5 million people were registered to vote and turnout was about 70%.

Both candidates issued upbeat assessments of how they did, though said they were waiting for the electoral commission to make the final announcement as required by law.

“I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far,” Mr Mnangagwa tweeted.

Mr Chamisa said he had his own results from most of the nearly 11,000 polling stations, though said he would wait for the official tally.

The election featured a record number of more than 20 presidential candidates and nearly 130 political parties vying for parliamentary seats. If no presidential candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a run-off will be held on September 8.

Western election observers were in Zimbabwe, reflecting a freer political environment since the November resignation of Mr Mugabe, who had ruled since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

But there were concerns about bias in state media coverage of the election, a lack of transparency in ballot printing and reports of intimidation by pro-government local leaders who are supposed to stay neutral.