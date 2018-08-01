Abseiling setback prompts weight loss for college executive

When Pete Johnson signed up for a fundraising abseil, he never thought his weight would be the biggest barrier.

But he discovered he was too big to fit through the hatch of Eastnor Castle near Ledbury, Herefordshire, which is 50cm by 50cm.

Not to be deterred the 48-year-old has decided to lose two stone in less than 10 weeks.

“The flaw in my cunning plan is I am too much of a porker and well over the weight limit,” said Mr Johnson, who who is head of commercial enterprise at National Star College near Cheltenham.

“So the double whammy in my challenge is to lose the two stone I need to between now and September with the aim to keep going to a healthy weight.”