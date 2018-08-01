Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a midwife who disappeared after finishing a shift on Friday morning.

Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen in her uniform leaving work and driving off in her car, as she ended a shift at the Royal Stoke Hospital in Staffordshire.

The alarm was first raised when she failed to turn up for her 7pm night shift later that evening.

A 32-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent arrested in connection with her disappearance has been bailed under investigation, while inquiries continue.

On Wednesday, Staffordshire Police released CCTV of Ms Eastwood leaving work with a female colleague, before driving off alone in her Volvo car at 7.47am.

It is hoped releasing the footage may jog memories, and help lead police to Ms Eastwood.

Several locations are now being searched and the public are urged to report any sightings of vehicles parked in "strange locations", isolated areas, or lay-bys.

Detectives have also said Ms Eastwood left her bank cards at home and is believed to have "no access to money".