'Two dead' as armed troops take to Harare's streets amid Zimbabwe election anger

Two people have reportedly died in violence in Zimbabwe due to anger over the election results. People in the country's capital fled gunfire after security forces broke up opposition protests in the wake of the results. Armed troops took to the streets of Harare after hundreds of opposition protesters became angry over allegations of manipulation in Monday's election.

ITV NewsAfrica Correspondent John Ray is in Zimbabwe

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Smoke was seen rising from burning vehicles, while trucks carrying security forces are circulating in the city's streets. The opposition supporters had gathered outside the compound of the electoral commission and were met by riot police who fired tear gas. Other protesters demonstrated outside the Zanu-PF - the country's ruling party - headquarters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Election observers from the European Union and United States warned that presidential results should be released as soon as possible to avoid “volatility”. The EU election observer mission also expressed “serious concerns” over whether the vote, while peaceful, was free and fair – crucial for lifting international sanctions on the once-prosperous country. It conceded that “a truly level playing field was not achieved” in the election, pointing out the “misuse of state resources, instances of coercion and intimidation, partisan behaviour by traditional leaders and overt bias in state media”. However, the EU mission did say that the election – the first after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe – was largely peaceful in a break from the past but wondered why presidential votes were counted first but were being announced last. On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s electoral commission (ZEC) said it would say “sometime tomorrow” (Thursday) when it can start announcing the results of the race pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, even though it said most of the results “are here with us”. Agents for all 23 candidates have to verify them first, it said, but added that the ruling Zanu-PF party won a majority of seats in parliament.

Police block opposition party supporters from entering the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP