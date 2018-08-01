Bank of England may need to U-turn on rate hikes, warns think-tank

The Bank of England should raise interest rates on Thursday but “stand ready” to reverse the hike if Brexit talks do not go as planned, according to an influential think-tank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) said the Bank will likely “weigh the consequences of ‘getting it wrong’” ahead of this week’s vote on whether to raise interest rates to the highest level for more than nine years. Niesr said the Bank of England should only raise rates gradually and “stand ready to move in either direction should circumstances change”.

The Bank of England, led by Governor Mark Carney, is expected to raise rates from 0.5% to 0.75% on Thursday Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

“The committee should emphasise the uncertainty (rather than the certainty) of its future policy stance in its communications and its willingness to reverse its decisions,” according to Niesr. Policymakers on the Bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee are expected to increase rates from 0.5% to 0.75% in Thursday’s noon decision, but economists believe it will be a split vote. Niesr’s warning came as its latest set of forecasts pencilled in UK growth of 1.4% this year and 1.7% next year – broadly in line with its previous forecasts. The predictions assume a “soft Brexit” scenario – where the UK achieves close to full access to the EU market for goods and services – and an increase in rates from 0.5% to 0.75% on Thursday, with rates hitting 1.25% in 2019.

