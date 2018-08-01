Barnardo’s comes out in support of marriage equality in Northern Ireland

Barnardo’s has become the first children’s charity in Northern Ireland to publicly voice support for the recognition of same-sex marriage. It made the announcement on Wednesday to coincide with Belfast Pride’s Coming Out for Change campaign, and just days before the city’s Pride parade. Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK where same-sex marriages are not recognised. With devolved government at Stormont remaining in suspension since January 2017, earlier this year Labour MP Conor McGinn tried unsuccessfully to force the policy through Westminster via a private members bill.

In 2015 a majority of MLAs backed the introduction of same-sex marriage the last time it was debated at Stormont, but the DUP blocked it using a petition of concern. Barnardo’s has in the past supported marriage equality campaigns in other areas of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland. The director of Barnardo’s NI Lynda Wilson said they hope to see marriage equality extended to Northern Ireland. “We work with many children, young people and families who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender,” she said. “Many of our workforce and volunteers as a reflection of society also identify as LGBTQ and we do not discriminate. “We are committed to providing equality of opportunity and believe marriage equality is an extension of that. “As a children’s charity we want the children and families we support as well as our staff and volunteers to know that we will stand up for them and support them. “We believe marriage equality should be a right for all regardless of sexual orientation.”

