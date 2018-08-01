Donor plea for young footballer Damary Dawkins fighting leukemia

A young footballer whose life has been on hold for three years since his diagnosis with leukemia is hoping to be matched with a potential donor.

Twelve-year-old Damary Dawkins was part of the Crystal Palace development squad until he developed acute lymphoblastic leukemia aged just nine.

Now in search of a bone marrow donor with Afro-Caribbean descent, Damary's story has drawn the attention of England star Raheem Sterling and Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.

Blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK, with 12,000 people succumbing to the illness each year.

And only one in three people with a blood cancer will find a matching blood stem cell donor within their own family.