Car park floor collapses sending vehicles crashing onto the storey below

Two large sections of a car park have collapsed, sending vehicles and debris crashing onto the ground below.

Footage of the incident shows the moment a second area of concrete gives way five hours after the first on the top deck of a multi-storey car park in suburban Dallas.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor has said that no injuries were recorded in the initial 11:30am collapse on Tuesday in Irving, northwest of Dallas, or in the 4:30pm collapse of the adjoining section.

The Irving Fire Department added on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the first collapse, but no details on the second crash were available.