Children hurt as man attacks customers in play centre

A number of children were among people hurt when a man stormed through a children’s play centre, attacking customers, before jumping from a balcony.

The owner of The Alphabet Zoo, in Bradford, said none of his customers who were caught up in the incident on Tuesday afternoon needed hospital treatment but it was terrifying for everyone involved.

Ashiq Hussain said he has been told the man involved, who was more seriously injured when he jumped from a mezzanine floor, had mental health problems.

Mr Hussain said he believes the man was being escorted by police along the road outside his building when he broke free from officers.

He said: “He’s climbed over the secure door area, we don’t let people through there without being allowed by staff, and he’s run through the centre pushing children and adults out of the way.

“He’s gone onto the first floor and, whilst he was going up there, he attacked a couple of customers, grabbing them by the throat and slapping them.”

Mr Hussain said the police followed the man into the centre and tried to stop him but he broke free and jumped over the balcony crashing down into a fence which hit customers with children below.