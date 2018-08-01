Cocaine use soars in richer households

Cocaine use among people from wealthier homes in England and Wales is at its highest in nearly a decade, official figures indicate. In 2017/18, 3.4% of 16 to 59-year-olds living in households with an income of at least £50,000 reported taking the drug in powder form the previous year. The percentage was up slightly compared with the year before when it stood at 3.2%, and is the highest recorded since 3.8% in 2008/09. The £50,000 and over category is the highest of five household income groups in the Home Office’s annual drug misuse report.

Statistics published alongside the latest study show powder cocaine use among those in the richest bracket has increased from 2.2% in 2014/15 to 3.4% in 2017/18. By contrast, the proportion of 16 to 59-year-olds in the lowest household income category – under £10,000 – who reported taking the substance went down from 3.4% to 2% over the same period. Drug use has come under the spotlight in recent weeks amid warnings the demand for illegal substances is helping fuel spiralling levels of knife crime and violence. On Tuesday, Britain’s most senior police officer hit out at middle class cocaine users who worry about issues like the environment and fair trade but believe there is “no harm” in taking the class A drug.

Cressida Dick said there is ‘misery’ all through the supply chain for cocaine Credit: Victoria Jones/PA