Sweltering temperatures create incredible red water lake in China

Rising temperatures have caused a lake in China to turn bright red.

The colourful appearance of the 1,000-year-old salt lake, which is in Yuncheng City in north China's Shanxi Province, does not come from the water itself.

Large amounts of algae and brine shrimp that multiply rapidly in warm weather conditions have created an impressive scarlet hue in the water.

Different kinds of algae form various colours in the water, creating a rainbow of shades.

While temperatures continue to climb, the colours will become increasingly vibrant.

The lake is one of three great sodium sulfate inland salt lakes in the world, the other two being the Great Salt Lake in Utah, USA and Lake Kuchuk in Siberia, Russia.