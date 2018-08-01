Corbyn apology sparks call for tougher stance on anti-Semitism

Mr Corbyn issued the apology after it emerged he had hosted a Holocaust Memorial Day event in 2010 at which speakers are said to have likened the actions of Israel in Gaza to Hitler’s regime.

Calls for Labour to take a harder line against anti-Semitism have intensified after Jeremy Corbyn apologised for sharing a platform with people who reportedly compared Israel to the Nazis.

Mr Mann said it was “extraordinary” that the Labour leader had held a “protest event” on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Labour MP John Mann insisted Mr Corbyn went against “normal decency” with the 2010 meeting.

“In the past, in pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and peace in Israel/Palestine, I have on occasion appeared on platforms with people whose views I completely reject. I apologise for the concerns and anxiety that this has caused.”

He said: “The main speaker at this Holocaust Memorial Day meeting, part of a tour entitled ‘never again – for anyone’, was a Jewish Auschwitz survivor. Views were expressed at the meeting which I do not accept or condone.

The Labour leader acknowledged that he had appeared alongside people “whose views I completely reject” and apologised for the “concerns and anxiety” that caused.

And a member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), Ann Black, called on the party leader to fully adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, including its examples.

She told the BBC: “If it’s necessary to add to it to make clear that it does not stop party members defending the rights of the Palestinians, or criticising certain sections of the Israeli government, then that is fine.

“But that is the starting point and I believe Jeremy Corbyn has the ability and the authority to do it, and I hope he does so.”

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock tweeted: “This is now a full blown crisis for our party.”

As the political row continued to rage, claims that Mr Corbyn walked around the 2010 event pointing out people he wanted removed from the meeting were disputed by Labour sources.

The allegation was made in a letter to the Jewish Chronicle from Rubin Katz in February 2010 who said he had attended the meeting.

He wrote: “The event was slated as anti-racist but the room was brimming with raging hatred, directed at Israel and at Jews not sharing the organisers’ views.

“No opposing voice was tolerated; Jeremy Corbyn walked down the aisle with a policeman pointing to those he wanted removed.”

A Labour source told the Press Association: “Correspondence with the police after the event does not suggest that Jeremy Corbyn was walking down the aisle pointing people out.

“Three people were removed at different times. They were shouting at the holocaust survivor speaking at the event.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has referred Labour to the Equality and Human Rights Commission and made a complaint to the party about comments by Mr Corbyn and his hosting of the 2010 event.

CAA chairman Gideon Falter was scathing about Mr Corbyn’s apology.

He said: “Jeremy Corbyn has spent his political career sharing stages with anti-Semites and honouring them.

“This apology rings utterly hollow. Mr Corbyn did not merely attend the event, he chaired it, and in response to the criticism of the Jewish community in 2010 he did not apologise.

“Only now, eight years late and under enormous pressure, has Mr Corbyn issued his mealy-mouthed apology. We do not believe him.”

The CAA’s letter to the equality watchdog regarding Labour said: “We charge that the party has, through years of deliberate or reckless dereliction of its duty to enforce its own rules, created an atmosphere in which Jewish members and/or associates are discriminated against.”

The organisation also issued a fresh complaint – its third – about Mr Corbyn to Labour.

As well as the 2010 Holocaust Memorial Day event it seized on comments made by Mr Corbyn in 2012 when appearing on Press TV, the Iranian state-owned broadcaster, in which he linked a massacre of 16 Egyptian policeman to Israel.