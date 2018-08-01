Eurostar ad banned over misleading deals claims

A Eurostar ad has been banned for showing misleading fare deals after a watchdog found that consumers would have to book up to 18 weeks in advance to secure the cheapest prices on their preferred dates. A web page on eurostar.com on January 24 headed “Trains to France” stated: “With Eurostar tickets from as little as £29 o/w* (one way) and trains leaving for Paris up to 18 times a day, start your escape in London or Kent and arrive rested and raring to go, right in the heart of the action.” Further text stated: “Train to Lille from £29* one way.”

Eurostar ad Credit: ASA/PA

A consumer, who said they were unable to find tickets from London to Paris at the price advertised, complained that the ad was misleading. Eurostar International said customers would not expect to find the lead-in £29 fare available for departures within the immediate six weeks, and would instead expect this fare to be available for bookings made further in advance. On January 24, the date the ad was seen, 5,070 fares from London to Paris priced at £29 were available for travel dates between March 6 and June 8 2018. Eurostar said it accepted that the availability period for £29 tickets – six to 18 weeks in advance – could have been more clearly communicated to customers and it had updated the web page accordingly.

