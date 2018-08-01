Ex-DR Congo vice president Bemba returns to register as presidential candidate

Former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba has returned to the country to register as a presidential candidate in December’s long-delayed election.

His return comes more than a decade after his arrest in Belgium led to a trial at the International Criminal Court over war crimes.

Bemba arrived in a private jet in the capital Kinshasa to throngs of supporters that included members of his opposition Movement for the Liberation of Congo party, amid a strong police presence.

His arrival shakes up the political landscape in one of Africa’s most turbulent nations as the opposition worries that President Joseph Kabila, whose mandate ended in late 2016, will find a way to hold on to power.

Mr Kabila has been in power since 2001, and his government has blamed delays on the difficulties of organising a vote in the vast country.

While the international community’s patience frays – the United States last week warned Mr Kabila that “the time for posturing is over” – DR Congo’s president has remained quiet on his role in the upcoming election and declared that his country is rejecting foreign meddling and funding the vote itself.