Farmers granted more flexibility over water amid drought concerns

Farmers struggling in the hot dry conditions will be allowed more flexibility in the rules on taking water out of the environment, the Environment Agency said. The move will make it easier to trade water allowances between farmers to maximise supplies and help them to make the most of extra water in rivers after heavy rain. The Environment Agency may allow farmers to take additional water on an emergency basis if there is a real or imminent threat to crops and livestock, officials said. But cases will be assessed to minimise impacts on the environment and other water users. The Environment Agency announced the changes after the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) met Government officials in London on Wednesday to discuss “tinderbox” conditions that have reduced grass growth and “depleted” some yields.

The UK has seen its driest first half of summer since 1961, with last Thursday and Friday bringing the first rainfall in weeks, and farmers have warned the hot, dry conditions have hit harvests. Scientists have said the heatwave gripping northern Europe was made twice as likely by climate change, and the UK faces a future of increasingly common episodes of extremely hot spells. Speaking after the meeting, Environment Secretary Michael Gove emphasised the importance of supporting future food production and taking steps “in order to ensure we can improve and enhance our resilience against the challenge of climate change”.

Paul Hickey, head of water resources, Environment Agency said: “We know that farmers are facing considerable pressures in responding to drought conditions and we want to support them by allowing them to flex their abstraction licences in the most serious cases to safeguard food production and animal welfare. “We must also balance farmers’ needs with those of wildlife and other water users so we will only allow these arrangements where we are satisfied there won’t be any adverse effects on the environment. “As the hot, dry weather is set to continue we urge everyone to use water wisely to protect the environment and help prevent the need for water restrictions.”

