Father of British snowboarder Ellie Soutter who died on her 18th birthday warns of pressures on young athletes

The father of British snowboarder Ellie Soutter who died on her 18th birthday believes she may have been struggling to cope with the pressures of high-level competitive sport. Speaking publicly for the first time since his daughter's death, Tony Soutter called for more support around mental health issues among athletes. "Mental health awareness needs to be really looked at and made more public," he told BBC South East. "She wanted to be the best. She didn't want to let anybody down."

Mr Soutter also believes that a missed trip to train with Team GB deeply affected his daughter. "Unfortunately it all came about from missing a flight which then meant she didn't go training with the GB squad. "She felt she'd let them down, felt she'd let me down and just tragically it just takes one silly little thing like that to tip someone over the edge, because there's a lot of pressure on children. "I have lost my best friend, my total buddy. She was my rock," he added.

Ms Soutter, who passed away on the July 25, was labelled as one of the "country's best up-and-coming snowboarders" in a statement by British Ski and Snowboard. She won Team GB's only medal at the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey last year, taking home a bronze in the snowboard cross. Writing on Facebook at the time of her death, Mr Soutter said he was "so proud of the beautiful young woman she had turned into" and called her his "soul mate".

