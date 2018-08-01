Grenfell firefighters ‘punished beyond anything ever experienced before’

Firefighters battling the Grenfell Tower fire and trying to save residents from its grip were “punished beyond anything they had ever experienced before”, a veteran officer said.

Michael Mulholland, borough commander at Hammersmith and Fulham with 28 years’ experience, said it was clear crews had gone to their limit.

Every person on the incident ground on June 14 was united by their “moral obligation” to get as many people out the building as possible, he said.

This desire was still very much evident more than six hours after the fire started, when assistant commissioner Andrew Roe and deputy assistant commissioner Andrew O’Loughlin gave a briefing that was “almost like a rallying cry”.

In a written statement to the public inquiry, he said: “I think at that point we realised the severity of what we were dealing with.

“I could see now that people were just pushing themselves as hard as they could to do more, you could see people struggling, water being consumed, people going to the limits of what they could, and for me in my role it is difficult.”