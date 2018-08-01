Grenfell Tower site to be managed by government when police probe comes to an end

Grenfell Tower will come under government control once detectives wrap up their 13-month investigation at the site.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) announced it would take over legal responsibilities instead of Kensington and Chelsea Council this month.

It followed anger among survivors and bereaved families at the prospect of the tower’s remains being handed to the council, as legal owner.

Officials from the authority were likewise reluctant to trigger sensitivities through any involvement, with anger still simmering over the role it played in the botched refurbishment blamed for fuelling the fire.

Specialist teams from Scotland Yard have been picking through the remnants of the blaze as part of a vast investigation into the disaster on June 14 last year.

The husk of the west London block is now shrouded in white sheeting while those touched by the tragedy decide on its future.