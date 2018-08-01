Harry’s former estate car goes on sale

The Duke of Sussex’s former high-powered estate car has gone on sale, prompting speculation he may be in the market for a bigger family vehicle.

Harry was pictured driving the Audi RS6 Avant to Pippa Middleton’s evening wedding reception in May last year with his then girlfriend Meghan.

Now the couple are married the sale of the car may hint at the duke and duchess making plans to start a family.

The luxury estate was acquired by Derbyshire-based car dealership Overton Prestige which has listed it online for sale with Auto Trader as having one owner, with just 4,464 miles on the clock and priced at £71,900.