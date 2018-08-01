Heatwaves & Hailstones: Wild Weather UK - Tonight

After weeks of record temperatures and little rain, summer 2018 is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record. In a report for Tonight, ITV Weather’s Becky Mantin investigates the impacts of the intense heat as our green and pleasant land turns to parched brown dust bowl.

A summer of two halves While the heat might have been causing sleepless nights for some, for others it’s, quite literally, a blessing from above. Peter Beeforth is owner of Middlewood Farm Holiday Park. Nestled on the East Coast near Whitby, business at the park is booming. Bookings have already beaten previous years and now next summer is filling up fast...

“We've got the scenery here, we've got the sunshine, we've got the seaside, why waste a day going abroad and then another day coming back where you might be an hour and a half away from us? That is making a big difference!” - Peter Beeforth, Middlewood Farm Holiday Park

We meet Peter, whose holiday park on the East Coast is experiencing record bookings in the summer heat. Credit: ITV/Tonight

But as some tuck in to ice cream and fish and chips, others are feeling the strain. Some parts of Wales have seen little to no rain since the middle of May, and the shortage of grass is causing problems for its farmers. Abi Reader runs a herd of dairy cattle near Cardiff and she’s already lost several calves, costing her thousands of pounds. Now, she’s worried it will mean less products on our supermarket shelves:

“I’m not here to scaremonger. We just need to get plans in place, because there is going to be less milk coming off this farm and there will be less milk coming off other farms, so we need to be thinking ahead as to what that means for us as consumers.” - Abi Reader

But for Welsh dairy farmer Abi, the heatwave’s proving tough for business. Credit: ITV/Tonight

Is the Government doing enough? We also speak to those seeing the effects of the heatwave on the NHS frontline, and those calling on the government to make urgent changes. Kim Sunley is the National Officer at the Royal College of Nursing, which represents over 435,000 of the country’s nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants. She discusses the impact of the heat inside Britain’s hospitals and the challenges its staff are facing:

“We're getting reports from members, of hospital temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in ward areas. And obviously that's having a massive impact on the health and wellbeing and nurses, and of course the patients and visitors going into those environments. Our nurses are reporting of patients feeling dizzy, episodes of fainting, but also nurses themselves fainting, exhaustion, headaches.” - Kim Sunley, National Officer, Royal College of Nursing

A recent report from the Environmental Audit Committee says heat-related deaths could triple by 2050 unless the government acts. Labour MP, Mary Creagh, is chair of the committee in Parliament, and says Britain’s infrastructure isn’t prepared for more frequent heatwaves. She is calling on the government to appoint a minister responsible for heatwave health risks and says more needs to be done to stop Britain reaching boiling point: