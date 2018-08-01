High Court judge to find compensation alternative for cervical cancer cases

A High Court judge will examine alternative approaches to agreeing compensation following the cervical cancer controversy, the Government said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan has been tasked with identifying further mechanisms to avoid adversarial court proceedings for the women and families affected by the CervicalCheck fall out.

A number of women in Ireland with cervical cancer were not told that smear test results showing them to be in the clear were inaccurate and the revised test results were kept from them.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Notwithstanding that parties always retain the right to go to court, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms must be found which avoid causing unnecessary distress for the women and their loved ones.”

A total of 221 women were involved in the cancer controversy, 18 of whom have since died.

Meanwhile, the woman at the centre of the Irish CervicalCheck scandal has held a “frank” meeting with the Taoiseach relaying her concerns over the Government’s handling of the issue.

Vicky Phelan’s cancer was missed in a smear test three years before she was diagnosed with the disease.