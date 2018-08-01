House of Fraser future in doubt as Hamleys owner pulls plug on investment

House of Fraser's future is in doubt after C.banner, the Chinese owner of Hamleys, pulled its investment into the troubled retail chain.

C.banner was planning to buy a 51% stake in House of Fraser and plough £70 million into the ailing business, but has said it is scrapping the deal because its share price has fallen dramatically.

House of Fraser said in a statement: "House of Fraser is in discussions with alternative investors and is exploring options to obtain the required investment on the same timetable.

"Discussions are ongoing and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."

C.banner's investment was conditional upon House of Fraser, which employs more than 17,000 people, closing more than half its stores through the so-called Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

However, the store closure programme was thrown off course when landlords issued a legal challenge, saying they were unfairly prejudiced by the process.