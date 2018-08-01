Huawei overtakes Apple as world’s second biggest smartphone maker

Chinese firm Huawei has overtaken Apple to become the world’s second largest smartphone maker by market share, new figures reveal.

The latest numbers from market analysts IDC show Huawei has moved on to a record market share of 15.8%, taking it above Apple and behind only Korean giant Samsung globally.

It is the first time in seven years that anyone other than Samsung and Apple has occupied the top two spots on the list.

Samsung remains in first place on 20.9% market share, with Apple now in third on 12.1%.

IDC’s Ryan Reith said the rise of Huawei, which was founded in 1987, is impressive, but the chart is likely to change further in 2018 as Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone in September.

“The continued growth of Huawei is impressive, to say the least, as is its ability to move into markets where, until recently, the brand was largely unknown,” he said.