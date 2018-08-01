Internet troll jailed for stalking disabled woman

A disabled woman who was hounded by a “warped” internet troll for more than a year said she can “finally breathe again” now he has been jailed. Nicky Wright never met online abuse campaigner Nicola Brookes but stalked her on an almost daily basis online between June 2016 and September last year – mocking the fact she had Crohn’s disease, making sexually offensive remarks and even publishing her address. The 39-year-old came face-to-face with his victim for the first time when he was jailed for six months at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Wright, of Lewisham, was convicted of stalking in his absence on Tuesday when he failed to turn up to court. But he handed himself in to police the next morning, claiming he missed the trial because he overslept and the case had caused him stress and anxiety.

Nicola Brookes was in court to hear the sentece Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Arriving in the dock flanked by three officers, Wright complained that members of the press were in court saying he did not want “certain information going everywhere online” before pleading guilty to failing to attend the trial. He refused to accept his stalking conviction. Even after his arrest he continued to use social media under the alias “Prickly Finger”. Dressed in a red t-shirt and jeans, Wright sat with his fingers in his ears and watched Ms Brookes, 51, of Brighton, as she sat in the public gallery while her victim impact statement was read aloud. In it she detailed how she now sleeps with a knife in her bedroom due to the “nightmare ordeal” which was “socially crippling” and caused her condition to “flare up”. Branding Wright a “dangerous fantasist”, she said the “massive amount of malicious material and sheer rage” he displayed showed he was “unhinged”. Ms Brookes was bombarded by the obsessive “total stranger” who used 28 Twitter, 25 Facebook accounts or pages as well as blogs, online radio and video channels to carry out his “cowardly” campaign of hatred, the court heard. He photoshopped pictures of her, doctored comments she made, created videos about her, made sexually suggestive comments and posted hate mail.

